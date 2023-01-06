FBI reports more than 900 people identified, arrested since Jan. 6 Capitol attack two years ago

Friday marks two years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in response to the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the FBI reported that it has identified and arrested more than 950 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its full report on the night of Dec. 22, 2022. According to reports from the Associated Press, the committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.

The panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held 10 hearings. The committee also obtained millions of pages of documents during its investigation.

Several Georgians, and people with Georgia ties, were reportedly involved in the attack.

According to information from the Department of Justice, on Jan. 6, 2021, at least 17 people from Georgia were among more than 700 people that were arrested or charged in the federal investigation. Including a Georgia attorney and a Smyrna businessman.

On the two year mark of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, the U.S. Department of Justice showed a total of 22 Georgians were arrested or charged since 2021.

RELATED STORIES:

Dominic Box, Kevin Douglas Creek, Cleveland Grover Meredith, John Gould, Lisa Eisenhart, Charles Hand III, Jake Maxwell, Eric Gavelek Munchel, Verden Andrew Nalley, Glen Mitchell Simon, Matthew Jay Webler, Wade Whitton, William McCall Calhoun, Bruno Cua, Michael Daughtry, Joseph Hutchinson III, Nolan Kidd, Jonathan Laurens, Ronald Loehrke, Savannah McDonald, Blas Santillan and Benjamin Torre were all involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

The defendants charges from 2012-2022 can be found on here on the Department Of Justice’s Capitol Breach Cases page.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: