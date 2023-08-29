FBI responds to bank robbery in McCandless

The FBI is responding to a bank robbery in McCandless.

According to Allegheny County 911, police were called to the 8000 block of McKnight Road at 3:50 p.m.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene. Check back for updates as we get them into our newsroom on 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

A detective with Ross Township police said the robbery took place at the Huntington Bank in McIntyre Square.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Employees at 3 major Pittsburgh companies returning to downtown offices Fugitive wanted for attempted murder taken into custody in Washington, sheriff says Eliquis, Jardiance among 10 drugs Biden administration will negotiate prices for VIDEO: FAM program helps people get more food for their money since expanded SNAP funding ended DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts