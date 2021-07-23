FBI returns Friday to Grain Valley property where remains of missing woman were found

Investigators from the FBI on Friday will spend a second day gathering evidence at a property in unincorporated Jackson County where the body of a missing woman was found last week.

Bridget Patton, an FBI spokeswoman, said federal agents are assisting local law enforcement investigating the death of Kensie Renee Aubry, whose remains were unearthed by authorities on July 14 in the 4000 block of South Buckner Tarsney Road, near Grain Valley.

On Thursday, authorities spent several hours using heavy equipment to comb through an area on the property. Investigators also walked the grounds and searched for evidence.

Patton on Friday declined to provide any other information regarding the investigation.

Aubry had been reported missing in Independence after relatives lost contact with her since October. Her last known address was in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities have not released the cause of death or formally provided any suspect information related to the killing. No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed.

Court records show the homeowner, Michael J. Hendricks, 40, is identified as the homeowner. Hendricks and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra, 30, were the primary subjects of the investigation that led police to find Aubry’s body in Hendricks’ yard.

Hendricks and Ybarra were investigated by authorities in April after a 13-year-old girl who was in foster care told police she was sexually assaulted by them and shown pictures of a dead woman.

Ybarra and Hendricks currently face charges of sex crimes involving a child and both are held in Jackson County Detention Center.

Criminal trials for Hendricks and Ybarra have been set for Sept. 27 and will take place in Jackson County Circuit Court.