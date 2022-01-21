FBI Reveals What Was in Brian Laundrie’s Notebook

Moab Police

Brian Laundrie scrawled messages in a notebook admitting that he killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, the FBI said in a statement Friday as they announced that their investigation into the couple’s deaths was now closed.

The notebook was found alongside Laundrie’s remains in a wooded area in Florida in October, weeks after police say he killed Petito while they were traveling the country in a van.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family,” said FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider. “The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in media around the world.”

This story is developing.

