FBI: Reward increased to $250,000 for capture of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

The FBI has announced it will be increasing the reward offered for the capture of a man on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list to $250,000.

Alejandro “Alex” Castillo is accused of killing 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le. Her body was found in Cabarrus County in August of 2016.

The FBI said the case initially began as three separate missing person reports for Castillo, Ly Le, and another person. The three people reported missing had all worked together at a restaurant in Charlotte. An investigation uncovered evidence Ly Le had lent Castillo money.

On August 15, 2016, Ly Le’s vehicle was found in Phoenix, Arizona, parked at a bus station. On August 16, 2016, Castillo was seen on surveillance video crossing the border from Nogales, Arizona, into Mexico.

The FBI believes Castillo, now 24 years old, may be living in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes where he has relatives. Detectives believe someone, perhaps more than one person, has been helping Castillo evade capture. Castillo speaks English and Spanish.

A state arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of North Carolina for Mecklenburg County on November 2, 2016, charging Castillo with 1st-degree murder. On February 10, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, charging Castillo with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In October 2017, Castillo was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the murder. The FBI said it is assisting with the international fugitive investigation. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina filed charges against Castillo as part of this collaborative effort to seek justice for Ly Le and her family.

