FBI at Russian oligarch's home for 'law enforcement' action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FBI raids Washington home linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -FBI agents on Tuesday raided a Washington mansion linked to Russian Oleg Deripaska, a metals billionaire with ties to the Kremlin and to Paul Manafort, former U.S. President Donald Trump's one-time 2016 campaign chairman. An FBI agent stood outside the house in one of Washington's wealthiest neighborhoods, with yellow "CRIME SCENE DO NOT ENTER" tape across the front of the mansion, while members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team carried boxes out of the property. A spokesperson for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency was conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the home, which the Washington Post has previously reported was linked to the Russian oligarch.

  • FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    Deripaska was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

  • FBI raids DC home of Putin-allied Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    A mansion in Washington, D.C., belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is being raided by the FBI, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

  • FBI searches D.C. home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

    Deripaska was sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2018.

  • Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

    Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs. It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security. Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to weaken its militant Hamas rivals, who rule the Gaza Strip.

  • Democrats pare back proposed IRS bank reporting requirements

    Plan would raise reporting threshold to $10,000 amid criticism from some Democrats that the plan would sweep in too many people.

  • Myanmar frees political prisoners after ASEAN pressure, then re-arrests some

    State television announced late on Monday more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted over anti-coup protests would be granted amnesty following a speech from Myanmar's junta chief saying his government was committed to peace and democracy. The release was described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit. Shortly after local media began late on Monday documenting the release of parliamentarians, journalists and others from Yangon's Insein prison and facilities in Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik, reports followed of re-arrests.

  • Surging Water Hampers Rescuers in Flood-Hit Indian State

    Dramatic video released by police in the town of Nainital in the flood-hit north Indian state of Uttarakha showed the challenging conditions being faced by those tasked with evacuations and rescues.The video shows police attempt to hold a line to help a person across a torrent of fast-flowing water, only for the water to overcome them, and sweep them all away.Flooding in the state had killed at least 34 people by October 19, reports said.Police did not give any information about whether the people in the video here were harmed.Uttarakhand recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to the afternoon of October 19, the State Disaster Management Secretary said.Several people were missing in the Himalayan resort town of Nainital, News18 reported. Credit: Nainital Police via Storyful

  • L.A.’s Famed MacArthur Park Closed For Renovations With No Street Protests

    MacArthur Park, one of the more celebrated public spaces in Los Angeles, has been closed for renovations and most of the homeless encampments have been removed. The park was immortalized in 1968 by the Jimmy Webb/Richard Harris song of the same name, known for its mysterious line about someone leaving “a cake out in the […]

  • NFC East Roundup: Cowboys running away with the division after just six games

    The NFC East doesn't appear as if it'll have as tight a race as it did last season.

  • District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws

    When Republican lawmakers in Tennessee blocked a policy to ease up on low-level marijuana cases, Nashville's top prosecutor decided on a workaround: He just didn't charge anyone with the crime. Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Gwinnett County solicitor vowed not to punish anyone for the crime of distributing food or water to voters in line. Tampa’s chief prosecutor says a law that allows law enforcement to detain protesters until their court date is “an assault on our democracy.”

  • Emma Watson makes red carpet return in outfit made from old wedding dresses

    The actor wore a quirky number made up from upcycled wedding dresses from Oxfam.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Hits Trump Rally to Talk to Iowans Who Still Think He Won: ‘We Are Not a Cult’

    Correspondent Jordan Klepper hits former president's rally for first time since January 6th

  • Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

    Trump's mocking of Powell drew rebuke across the political spectrum. Powell, who was vaccinated but had multiple myeloma, died of COVID-19 complications.

  • Tributes pour in for Colin Powell after death

    President Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after the death of the former secretary of state, who died Monday from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 84.

  • Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body

    Nearly 100 women Tuesday became the first female judges to join Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies. The 98 women were sworn in before the council’s chief judge, Mohammed Hossam el-Din, in a celebratory event in Cairo. The swearing-in came months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi asked for women to join the State Council and the Public Prosecution, the two judicial bodies that until recently were exclusively male.

  • Packers rule out S Darnell Savage with concussion

    The Packers lost starting safety Darnell Savage to a concussion in the second half on Sunday in Chicago.

  • Drew Barrymore’s ‘Beautiful’ sage green air fryer is finally back in stock

    The sage green air fryer sold out in less than 24 hours after launching. Months later, it sold again after a restock.

  • Steve Bannon made friends with Epstein because he believed he was a spy, report claims

    ‘He was trying to replace Epstein as a source for information from various intelligence networks’

  • Two PE teachers arrested in Vero Beach shooting

    Two PE teachers arrested in Vero Beach shooting