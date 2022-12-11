FBI Safe Streets Fugitive, 5-time felon arrested in Pueblo

Dec. 10—Pueblo police on Thursday a fugitive with an extensive criminal history, according to a news release from the department.

In addition to two active arrest warrants, Samuel Jaramillo, 34, now faces a new charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.

Pueblo detectives were cruising the 1100 block of East 4th Street when they recognized Jaramillo, a FBI Safe Streets-wanted offender who escaped a community corrections facility in October. The detectives alerted patrol officers that they intended to stop Jaramillo.

When the fugitive pulled into an alleyway, officers and detectives arrested him without incident, police said.

Police say Jaramillo admitted that he had a weapon in his car and consented to a search, officials said. A 9 mm pistol was under the driver's seat and extra ammunition was under the passenger seat, police said.

Jaramillo, a five-time convicted felon, had incurred a previous weapons charge when he was arrested with two guns in his possession in July. One of those guns was stolen, police said. He was sentenced to the community corrections facility after that arrest.