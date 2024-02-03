FBI says ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect might be in Georgia, offers $10,000 reward

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help them catch a suspected killer with ties to Atlanta.

According to the FBI, Mtayari Dixon is wanted for murder and has yet to be caught.

Due to his ties to the Atlanta area, and both North Carolina and South Carolina, the FBI has expanded their search to include Georgia too.

Dixon is wanted in connection to the October 2022 deadly shooting of a man he was arguing with in New Rochelle, New York, according to the FBI.

After the murder, Dixon got on a train and went to Stamford, Connecticut, agents say.

The FBI says he may have then taken a bus to Atlanta and then gone to Charlotte, N.C.

Dixon was charged with murder on Nov. 14, 2022 in New Rochelle. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local FBI field office online or by submitting an anonymous tip.

