The FBI says it caught a suspected Capitol rioter after he showed a video from the insurrection at a dentist's office

The FBI says it caught a suspected Capitol rioter after he showed a video from the insurrection at a dentist's office
Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
The FBI says this surveillance footage of Daniel Warmus inside the Capitol.
The FBI says this surveillance footage of Daniel Warmus inside the Capitol. FBI

  • Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • The FBI says they found Warmus after a tipster told investigators that they heard Warmus talking about the riot at the dentist.

  • Investigators say they found clips of Warmus on surveillance footage.

A man charged in the January 6 Capitol insurrection was reported to federal investigators after someone overheard him talking about the riot at the dentist, the FBI says.

Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in the riots at the Capitol.

According to the FBI, investigators received a tip from someone who overheard Warmus talking about the insurrection while at a dentist's office.

The tipster, who asked to remain anonymous, told the FBI that they heard Warmus playing a video taken inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

According to the FBI, the tipster told officials that Warmus was also heard saying he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol.

Investigators say they found multiple images of Warmus inside the Capitol on surveillance footage.

Warmus was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions.

