The FBI says cyber threats are on the rise in Milwaukee. Here's what to do if you're attacked.

The volume of cyber threats is climbing, according to the FBI. All types of businesses in Milwaukee are at risk, from Fortune 500 giants to mom-and-pop retailers.

The two most common cyber attacks are ransomware and business email compromise, though cryptocurrency theft has also become a growing trend.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Michael Hensle, special agent in charge in the FBI's Milwaukee office, described the cyber threats from foreign adversaries in the recent past as "unprecedented."

He pointed particularly at Russia and China, which have in the past taken aim at America's banking and energy sectors, as well as used ransomware and denial services against companies and residents in Wisconsin.

Here's what the agency says to do if you are attacked:

Establish a connection: Those in the private sector should, first, build a relationship with the FBI, even before an incident occurs, he said. Doing so will give them a direct point of contact in the FBI, which can lead to a quicker response.

Report what happens: Digital evidence in cyber incidents disappears quickly. The sooner the FBI is involved, the more likely a prosecution can come from it. The FBI uses the information and evidence from previous attacks to prevent future ones.

Be careful with your cash: Wiring money via email is not secure. If money is wired to the wrong account, the person should contact their bank and then report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Be quick: The faster the FBI is contacted, the greater likelihood is it that the lost money can be retrieved.

In 2021, losses from ransomware attacks totaled $49.2 million. The reported losses from business was $2.4 billion. However, a substantial amount of incidents are not reported.

What is a ransomware attack?

A ransomware attack is when someone steals information and offers to return it for a ransom.

Business email compromises trick the business to pay someone other than the original intended person.

Story continues

Business are not the only ones that are impacted, so everyone should be aware of the different schemes, take the necessary steps to ensure cyber hygiene and report any incident.

How to protect yourself against cyber threats

Hensle encourages individuals to use two-factor identification, use passwords, and search online for resources and practical steps to protect their digital footprint and deter cyber attacks.

"Cyber protection is national security protection," Hensle said. "Each individual person plays a part in it. Whether it's someone trying to get access to your email account, you know on a base level or someone at work, you know a system being locked out, like reporting that and letting us know helps protect everyone."

If you are a victim of the cyber incident, reports can be made to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov, the FBI field office directly, and/or a prior designated point of contact.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cyber threats increasing in Milwaukee. Here's how to prevent an attack