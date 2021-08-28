FBI says it has gotten a ‘flood of tips’ during search for missing mom Crystal Rogers

On the fifth day of an extensive search of a Bardstown subdivision, the FBI tweeted its thanks to the community for an “extremely generous outpouring of food and, more importantly, a flood of tips that has helped us in our search” for missing mom Crystal Rogers.

“We know that there are individuals out there who have specific information about Crystal’s disappearance and want to do the right thing,” the FBI said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. We remain dedicated to bringing justice.”

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Saturday afternoon that the search is continuing in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, where the FBI began looking for evidence Tuesday.

On Friday, the agency announced that it had found “an item of interest,” but it has not said what that item was.

Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was previously named as a suspect in the case, but he has never been charged.

Property valuation records indicate that companies owned by the Houck family built some homes in Woodlawn Springs. The FBI has not said why it is investigating at specific addresses.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, says the homes were built at about the time her daughter disappeared.

The residents of the homes where the search has been conducted are not considered suspects, an FBI spokesman has said.