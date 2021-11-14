FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FILE PHOTO: The FBI building is seen in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The FBI said Sunday that hackers did not access any data or personal information on its network, a day after they compromised an agency server to send out thousands of fake emails.

The agency said it has fixed the software vulnerability that allowed the attack.

The fake emails originated from an FBI-operated server, which was dedicated to pushing notifications to the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP), which the FBI uses to communicate with state and local agencies. The compromised server was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service, the FBI added https://bit.ly/3ncj67Z.

The fake emails warned of a cyberattack and appeared to come from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI said.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Roundup: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Moorpark, more local news

    Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Moorpark that left two dead Saturday, plus more Ventura County news.

  • Ecuador identifying bodies of 68 killed in latest prison violence

    Ecuador's government said on Sunday it was moving ahead with identifying the bodies of 68 people killed the day before during violence at the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison. The country's prison system has come under a spotlight for overcrowding, poor living conditions for inmates, and violence the government blames on gang rivalries. The penitentiary, in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in September in the country's worst incident of prison violence in recent history.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says jail is ‘living hell’ as she claims she stopped showering and food has maggots in

    Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend claims she has been abused by prison guards in rat-infested prison

  • Two Ugandan soldiers sentenced to death in Somalia

    Five soldiers serving with the African Union are found guilty of killing seven civilians in Golweyn.

  • China’s next generation of hackers won’t be criminals. That’s a problem.

    Criminals have a long history of conducting cyber espionage on China’s behalf. Protected from prosecution by their affiliation with China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), criminals turned government hackers conduct many of China’s espionage operations. An indictment issued by the U.S. Department of Justice last year, for example, indicated that the simultaneous criminal-espionage activity of two Chinese hackers went back as far as 2009.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) have power over the company. Large companies usually...

  • This Cryptocurrency Could Grow Tenfold by 2026

    Ethereum is worth more than $550 billion right now. If it plays its migration to proof of stake just right, it could be a $5.5 trillion platform in five years.

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new highs, reaching $2.7 trillion in November. With that in mind, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like a good place to start your research.

  • What to expect from Taproot, the biggest upgrade to the bitcoin network in 4 years

    Taproot is the first change to bitcoin's protocol since Segwit in 2017. It is aimed at making bitcoin more private, secure, and scalable

  • India's Future discloses new documents to bolster case against Amazon deal

    Independent directors at India's Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to the country's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies. A 160-page stock exchange filing on Sunday showed the directors reviewed records related to the 2019 deal between a group unit, Future Coupons, and Amazon, and argued that disclosures by the U.S. company before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when it sought approval of the deal contradicted Amazon's own internal communications at the time. Amazon and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment on the disclosure on Sunday.

  • Coinbase Inspired Project Centcex Launch Public Sale

    California, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2021) - Coinbase is one of the biggest blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchanges today. The native coin for Coinbase is called COIN. Coinbase exchange has been around since 2012 where it was just a platform to send bitcoin. Over the years, Coinbase has grown to be one of the biggest exchanges. Today, millions of investors are trading hundreds of tokens on Coinbase.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, ...

  • Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Could Be Unmasked at Florida Trial

    A lawsuit over a $64 billion cache aims to unveil the true identity or identities behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, answering the enduring question of who created the cryptocurrency.

  • The Next Solana is Bitrise Coin - Says Crypto Community

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2021) - The next Solana is Bitrise. Solana is a blockchain platform with a native coin called SOL. Solana has positioned itself as an Ethereum competitor. Solana is rated as one of the fastest-growing Ethereum competitors. The Solana team says that they are building a decentralised blockchain platform that will enable scalable and user-friendly applications.SolanaTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfileco

  • Hacker sends spam to 100,000 from FBI email address

    An apparently malicious hacker sent spam emails from an FBI email server Friday night to at least 100,000 people, an email spam watchdog group has found.