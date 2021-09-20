FBI says human remains found in Wyoming likely Gabby Petito

Human remains found in Teton County, Wyoming, are "consistent with the description of" missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, said FBI Denver official Charles Jones at a news conference Sunday.

Details: The cause of death had yet to be determined, but Jones said: "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery." Authorities said they're continuing the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

The big picture: Petito was documenting her road trip through Western national parks using the #vanlife hashtag on social media when she vanished. Her family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York,

Laundrie, 23, returned to Florida driving her 2012 Ford Transit van without her and is a "person of interest" in her disappearance, per authorities.

North Port Police tweeted Sunday that a team of more than 50 officers were conducting a search of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, after Laundrie's parents said this was his last known location.

