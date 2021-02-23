  • Oops!
FBI says it's identified over 500 suspects in Capitol riot investigation and made more than 200 arrests

The former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Department is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday about the events that unfolded on January 6. It comes as the FBI said it has identified over 500 suspects in the federal investigation into the deadly riot, and made more than 200 arrests. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with new details about the planning that went into the attack and the results of a lab report on pipe bombs that were placed around the Capitol.

Video Transcript

ELAINE QUIJANO: We're learning more about the planning that went into the attack on the US Capitol and the complications that delayed the response from law enforcement. Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund is set to testify before a Senate committee Tuesday about the events that unfolded on January 6. Sund resigned one day after the insurrection. He has previously said it took two hours for officials to approve an urgent request for backup from the National Guard.

But a new piece by "The New York Times" is shedding more light on what may have happened, reporting Monday that there was, quote, "confusion about whether approval from congressional leaders was needed to request National Guard troops." For more on the federal investigation into the attack, let's bring in CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.

Hi, there, Catherine. So arrests in connection to the Capitol riot are ongoing. What are the latest numbers? And what kind of charges are being brought?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Well, Elaine, we spoke a couple of weeks ago about how this was shaping up to be one of the largest federal investigations, criminal investigations, in US history, and the data we obtained here at CBS News clearly show that is the case. What we know so far is that the FBI has identified more than 500 persons of interest or potential suspects in the investigation. That tells you about the sheer scope of individuals who they believed breached the Capitol.

Also, more than 200,000 digital media tips, so that's social media, other video elements that they're reviewing. And then, as well, 237 federal cases, and so far 70 indictments. And all of that, for context, is within the space of really just two months.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Wow. Well, let's talk about the commonalities in these cases. Officials say it appears there were two dominant conspiracies at play--

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Correct.

ELAINE QUIJANO: --on January 6. What can you tell us about that?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Well, we were first to report here at CBS News about how investigators considered it a tier one priority in the earliest days of the investigation to identify individuals who used these military-style tactics to breach the Capitol, not only into the building, but then also once inside, and allegedly used these hand signals to communicate directions to one another. What we now see in this federal investigation is two buckets with conspiracy charges.

The first and the larger bucket is with this group called the Oath Keepers. This is a group, according to the FBI, who believe the federal government is systematically stripping them of their constitutional rights. And what we see from the indictments that had been filed is the allegation that they began planning this effort to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College as early as Election Day in November.

And when you dig into those records, you also see allegations that there was not just discussion about what would happen in January and discussion of being prepared for the "inauguration," but it also talked about these active steps that they took, or alleged to have taken, including physical training so that they could better coordinate on the day. And there's an interesting development specifically with an alleged senior member of that group, Jesse Watkins. It was alleged in court filings over the weekend that she was in Washington to present VIP security to people associated with the Trump team and had some kind of meeting with the Secret Service. The Secret Service has told CBS News on the record that there was absolutely no official or formal meeting with Watkins during that time frame in early January.

And just quickly on the second conspiracy, because I promised you two, the other is the Proud Boys. And what's important about that alleged conspiracy is that rather than being a long-term venture, if you will, like the Oath Keepers, it was actually more compact and compressed in the 48 hours leading up to the breach. It was almost an effort to capitalize, allegedly capitalize on the crowd and bring more people into the building that perhaps had thought they would do so on that day.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Really chilling to hear about these additional details, Catherine. And there's more information, as well, coming out about the pipe bombs that were planted in front of the Democratic and Republican National Committee. What's the status of that investigation?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Well, a source familiar with the FBI report, it's a forensic examination of the devices, has told me that they were deemed by the FBI to be legit, and then also viable devices, and that each one contained four components. There was the pipe or the container, fusing or firing mechanism, in addition to a low explosive powder, and then also a power supply. But what I found most interesting in the reporting is that there are, I'm told, additional videos of the suspect the FBI has been reviewing.

And a few weeks ago, there was a lot of background chatter that they might be close to an arrest. And I think I understand what that's about now. I'm told that there was a video that was shot by a camera crew that in the background had an individual who resembled the suspect. And as the face was coming into focus on that video, either the camera angle changed or someone walked in front of the camera, and they lost that opportunity to get a visual identification or recognition on the individual.

I'm waiting to hear more back from the FBI on this information. But the reason I talk so much about the pipe bombs here at CBS News is that I know investigators believe that this is a fundamental element to understanding the overall picture on January 6, this issue of premeditation and just how many groups had alleged conspiracies that were operating leading up to that day.

ELAINE QUIJANO: Right. And for people who have been following your work here on the CBS end and on CBS News, more broadly, I think all of those pieces are the kinds of details that are really so eye-opening and sobering with respect to the scope, as you say, of what took place on January 6. So Catherine, since we last spoke, more Capitol Police are under investigation. What are the allegations there?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Well, the allegations there is that they did not perform their duties on that day and may have, in effect, facilitated entry and navigation of that Capitol Hill Complex. You've been up on Capitol Hill here in Washington, and the thing that's always been stuck in my brain since that day is how quickly they were able to breach the building, not knowing where they would be able to enter, and then get up to those key areas, Statutory Hall and the speaker's office.

I know from-- we talked about this before, but I think it's really worth repeating. I've been covering the Hill for 15 years or more here in Washington, and it is so easy to get turned around in that complex, because it's an old complex with new additions and new passageways, and even people who are very experienced get turned around. So with the Capitol Hill police, there are 15 who have been suspended, six with pay, and the allegation, essentially, is that they facilitated rather than protecting the Capitol campus on that day.

ELAINE QUIJANO: All right, Catherine Herridge covering all angles of these investigations for us. Catherine, we really appreciate it. Thank you.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: You're welcome.

  • The Lost Hours: How Confusion and Inaction at the Capitol Delayed a Troop Deployment

    WASHINGTON — At 1:09 p.m. Jan. 6, minutes after protesters had burst through the barricades around the U.S. Capitol and began using the steel debris to assault the officers standing guard, the chief of the Capitol Police made a desperate call for backup. It took nearly two hours for officials to approve the deployment of the National Guard. New details about what transpired over those 115 minutes on that dark, violent day — revealed in interviews and documents — tell a story of how chaotic decision-making among political and military leaders burned precious time as the rioting at the Capitol spiraled out of control. Communication breakdowns, inaction and confusion over who had authority to call for the National Guard delayed a deployment of hundreds of troops who might have helped quell the violence that raged for hours. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This period is likely to be a focus of a congressional hearing Tuesday, when lawmakers will publicly question Steven A. Sund, the Capitol Police chief at the time, and other current and former officials for the first time about the security failures that contributed to the violence on that day. “Capitol security leaders must address the decision not to approve the National Guard request, failures in interagency coordination and information sharing, and how the threat intelligence they had ahead of Jan. 6 informed their security decisions leading up to that day,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. Some American officials have said that by the time the urgent request came to the Pentagon on the afternoon of Jan. 6, it was long past the time National Guard troops could have deployed quickly enough to prevent the storming of the Capitol. But law enforcement officials pointed out that during a melee that lasted hours, every lost minute was critical. Sund did not hear back for 61 minutes after he called for help from the National Guard. And even then, there was a catch: Although Capitol security officials had approved his request, the Pentagon had the final say. During a tense phone call that began 18 minutes later, a top general said that he did not like the “visual” of the military guarding the Capitol and that he would recommend the Army secretary deny the request. Pentagon approval finally came at 3:04 p.m. The first deployment of National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol 2 1/2 hours later. Video evidence and interviews show the Capitol Police and supporting police units were overwhelmed for several hours after the first members of the pro-Trump mob breached the outer perimeter of the complex. One snapshot of the violence: At 4:25 p.m., rioters outside the Capitol building beat police officers using American flags. Two minutes later, a mob outside the House chamber dragged the first of two officers from the city’s Metropolitan Police down a flight of stairs. Elsewhere, on the Capitol grounds, one protester who collapsed in the crush of bodies was trampled by the mob. She was later pronounced dead. “In every emergency, timing is important. In this particular case, when we’re talking about the Capitol, we’re talking about lives,” said Brian Higgins, the former police chief in Bergen County, New Jersey, and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Sund made the urgent request for the National Guard to Paul D. Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms at the time, minutes after the gavel dropped to begin the solemn congressional ritual of certifying the presidential election results. By then, just after 1 p.m., it had become clear to some Capitol security officials that the protesters could pose a threat to the lawmakers — and Vice President Mike Pence — gathered in the House chamber. But Irving said he needed to run Sund’s request for National Guard troops “up the chain of command,” according to a letter the former police chief wrote to Congress this month. Sund said he anxiously waited to hear back from Irving or Michael C. Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, but heard nothing. “I continued to follow up with Mr. Irving, who was with Mr. Stenger at the time, and he advised that he was waiting to hear back from congressional leadership, but expected authorization at any moment,” Sund said in his letter. Yet it appears that Irving, who had told Sund days earlier that he did not want National Guard troops at the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of bad “optics,” waited 30 minutes after hearing from the Capitol Police chief before approaching Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff. Neither Irving nor Stenger, who both resigned after the riot, responded to multiple requests for an interview. Sund resigned Jan. 7, after pressure from congressional leaders. At 1:40 p.m., Irving finally approached Pelosi’s chief of staff, Terri McCullough, and other staff members in the Speaker’s Lobby behind the House chamber — the site where a Capitol Police officer would shoot a rioter an hour later. It was the first time Irving asked about permission to seek support from the National Guard, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff. McCullough immediately entered the room and passed a note to Pelosi with the request. Video from inside the chamber shows her approaching the speaker at 1:43 p.m. Pelosi approved the request and asked whether Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who was then the majority leader, also needed to approve it. McCullough said he did, according to Pelosi’s office. McCullough left the chamber to call McConnell’s chief of staff, Sharon Soderstrom, but could not reach her. She then reached Irving, who explained that he and Stenger were already meeting with the Senate majority leader’s staff in the office of the Senate sergeant-at-arms, according to Pelosi’s office. It was at the meeting in Stenger’s office that McConnell’s staff first learned of Sund’s request for the National Guard, according to a spokesman for the senator. In that meeting, aides to the congressional leaders, including Soderstrom, were perplexed to learn that the two sergeants-at-arms had not yet approved the request for troops, according to spokesmen for McConnell and Pelosi. There was also confusion about whether approval from congressional leaders was needed to request National Guard troops. McConnell’s staff maintains that political leaders are not in that chain of command, and that security officials should have done so as quickly as possible. One former Capitol security official said the two sergeants-at-arms could have made the request themselves, but that even in an emergency, “common sense dictates” that they would want to consult with congressional leadership. At that meeting, the frustrated congressional aides agreed that top Capitol security officials “should have asked for the National Guard’s physical deployment to protect the U.S. Capitol complex well in advance of Jan. 6,” Hammill said. “The speaker expects security professionals to make security decisions and to be informed of those decisions.” Around this time, rioters smashed windows on the House side of the Capitol building and began climbing inside. Outside, the mob broke into chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” Others constructed a gallows with a noose outside the Capitol. At 2:10 p.m., Irving finally called back Sund and said that congressional leaders had approved the request — a full hour after his plea for help. But the Capitol Police chief would soon learn, according to his letter, that because Washington, D.C., is not a state, final approval to deploy the city’s National Guard to the Capitol had to come from the secretary of the Army. It is unclear why Sund was unfamiliar with this requirement. There was another roadblock: The Pentagon, citing concerns about aggressive tactics used against protesters over the summer, had removed the authority of Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commander of the District of Columbia National Guard, to quickly deploy his troops. In a Jan. 4 memo, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller wrote that the D.C. National Guard could not be issued weapons, employ “riot control agents” or take other steps at the Trump rally without his “personal authorization.” During a closed-door House committee hearing last month, Walker said Sund had called him as the violence increased that day, and he immediately notified the Army. “On my own, I started preparing people to be ready, but I had to wait for specific approval to go out to launch,” Walker testified, according to several people who attended the meeting. About 2:30 p.m., according to Sund’s letter, he was on a conference call with federal and local law enforcement and military officials. Once again, he said National Guard troops were urgently needed to protect the Capitol. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the director of the Army staff, pushed back. “I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing a line with the Capitol in the background,” Piatt said on the call, according to Sund’s account. The general said he would brief the Army secretary but would recommend denying the request. An Army spokesman declined to comment on Sund’s description of the phone call, noting that the Pentagon’s inspector general was investigating its response to the attack. As Pentagon leaders deliberated, the mob flowed into the Capitol. At 2:44 p.m., the first rioters breached the Senate chamber. Around that same time, a Capitol Police officer shot to death Ashli Babbitt, one of the protesters, as she tried to climb through a window just steps from the House chamber. Twenty minutes later, according to a Pentagon timetable, Miller gave verbal approval to dispatch National Guard troops to the Capitol. The violence continued for hours, and other security units from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Metropolitan Police arrived to help the outmanned police units. About 5:40 p.m., a deployment of 154 National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol. As they were being sworn in, a flash message was sent to all of Washington’s National Guard troops: Report to the city’s armory no later than 7 p.m. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

