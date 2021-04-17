FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop,” the bureau said Friday.

Coroners released the names of the victims late Friday, a little less than 24 hours after the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S. Four of them were members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community. The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the dead as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

The shooter was identified as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indianapolis, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference. Investigators searched a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, McCartt said.

Hole began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself, McCartt said. He said he did not know if Hole owned the gun legally.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there,” he said. “There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.”

McCartt said the slayings took place in a matter of minutes, and that there were at least 100 people in the facility at the time. Many were changing shifts or were on their dinner break, he said. Several people were wounded, including five who were taken to the hospital.

“You deserved so much better than this,” a man who identified himself as the grandson of Johal tweeted Friday evening. Johal had planned to work a double shift Thursday so she could take Friday off, according to the grandson, who would not give his full name but identifies himself as “Komal” on his Twitter page. Johal later decided to grab her check and go home, and still had the check in her hand when police found her, Komal said.

“(What) a harsh and cruel world we live in,” he added.

Smith, the youngest of the victims, was last in contact with her family shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, family members said in social media posts late Friday. Dominique Troutman, Smith’s sister, waited hours at the Holiday Inn for an update on her sister. “Words can’t even explain how I feel. ... I’m so hurt,” Troutman said in a Facebook post Friday night.

Weisert had been working as a bag handler at FedEx for four years, his wife, Carol, told WISH-TV. The couple was married nearly 50 years.

President Joe Biden said he had been briefed on the shooting and called gun violence “an epidemic” in the U.S.

“Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation,” he said in a statement. Later, he tweeted, “We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

A FedEx employee said he was working inside the building Thursday night when he heard several gunshots in rapid succession.

“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller told WTHR-TV. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned Hole last year after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” He said the FBI was called after items were found in Hole’s bedroom but he did not elaborate on what they were. He said agents found no evidence of a crime and that they did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology. A police report obtained by The Associated Press shows that officers seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole’s home after responding to the mother’s call. Keenan said the gun was never returned.

McCartt said Hole was a former employee of FedEx and last worked for the company in 2020. The deputy police chief said he did not know why Hole left the job or if he had ties to the workers in the facility. He said police have not yet uncovered a motive for the shooting.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later issued a statement saying it was “sad to confirm” that at least four of those killed were community members.

The coalition, which identifies itself as the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the U.S., said in the statement that it expected authorities to “conduct a full investigation — including the possibility of bias as a factor.”

Varun Nikore, executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance, a national advocacy group for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, said in a statement that the shootings marked “yet another senseless massacre that has become a daily occurrence in this country.”

Nikore remarked that gun violence in the U.S. “is reflective of all of the spineless politicians who are beholden to the gun lobby.”

FedEx Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel,” he wrote in an email to employees.

The killings marked the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country and the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in the city in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during at argument at a home in March. In other states last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the community must guard against resignation and “the assumption that this is simply how it must be and we might as well get used to it.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Maren Morris Overcame a Canceled Tour and Postpartum Depression to Emerge Stronger Than Ever

    Sure, 2020 has brought struggles for Maren Morris both personally and professionally, but if she's learned anything these past eight months it's that if the bones are good, the rest don't matter.

  • North Carolina primary field builds, with or without Lara Trump

    The former president's daughter-in-law froze the Senate race for months, but now Republicans are jumping in.

  • William Daniels Says 'Thanks to the' COVID-19 Vaccine He's 'Been Reunited with Old Friends'

    "Thanks to the vaccine I’ve been reunited with old friends," the Boy Meets World actor wrote

  • Police look for motive after Indianapolis shooting

    INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF RANDAL TAYLOR: "We've all been shaken by this heinous act."Authorities in Indianapolis said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and wounded several others before taking his own life. IMPD DEPUTY CHIEF CRAIG MCCARTT: "You know, I can really tell you very little..."Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing that the shooting, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was already over by the time police responded to the scene.MCCARTT: "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot and then he did go into the facility for a brief period of time."Officers found the suspect dead inside the facility of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with four victims. The other four victims were outside the building. INDIANAPOLIS MAYOR JOE HOGSETT: "...tragedies like this continue to occur."Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that the shooting late Thursday night was not only the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the United States but the third in his city alone so far this year.In a statement, President Joe Biden called on Congress to address what he called an "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures, an appeal echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris...HARRIS: "...this violence must end."... and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.PSAKI: "The Senate should take up and pass the three bills strengthening background checks that passed the House with bipartisan majorities and have the overwhelming support of the American people."Friday marked the 14th anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at Virginia Tech, which saw 32 people killed. The shooting at the FedEx facility also follows more recent rampages at three day spas in the Atlanta area that left eight dead and one at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10.

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Son’s Acting Role in The Walking Dead

    In a "proud" papa moment, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed a first look at his 11-year-old son's debut on the last season of The Walking Dead. The actor wrote, "Can't wait for y'all to see him."

  • Sephora's massive spring sale is ending soon — here's what's still in stock

    Don't miss out on your last chance to save up to 20%.

  • It’s neither Disney’s first Star Wars nor 2001 for beginners, but The Black Hole merits exploration

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Voyagers now in theaters and Stowaway on Netflix next week, we’re looking to the stars for five days of space movies.

  • Vin Diesel believes John Cena was brought to 'F9' by the spirit of Paul Walker

    The actor said that this "Fast and Furious" premonition came to him while he was in his "Dom Shrine."

  • In The Heights to kick off Tribeca Film Festival with indoor-outdoor showings across NYC

    It’s been a minute—on account of the COVID—since Hollywood has been able to celebrate one of its really big “Hooray, a new movie!’ parties. (Also known, in elitist industry speak, as “premieres,” or “red-carpet hootenannies.”) That’s about to change, though, as the Tribeca Film Festival announced today that it’s kicking off this year’s festivities in maximal style, with a simultaneous screening of Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights at several indoor and outdoor venues around New York City.

  • 20-Year-Old Says He Has ‘The Looks, The Drive, And The Talent’ To Be An Influencer And Famous R&B Singer

    “I have what it takes to be a really good influencer and a musician. I have the looks, the drive, and the talent to do it,” says Damion. “I’m making a really big effort on my online channel.” Damion says he has 100 views and growing on YouTube, where he posts videos of himself dancing. He says he also posts gaming videos where he offers tricks and tips. “I want to share my music to my social media to get it out there. I want it to go viral,” Damion says. Damion’s mom and stepdad say Damion is “lazy,” “entitled,” and spends most of his time in his room sleeping and vaping. Why doesn’t Damion have a job? And, why does he say he blames his mom? Hear his explanation in the video above. And, Dr. Phil gives him the hard facts of what it takes to be successful on social media. On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'I’m Addicted to Vaping!'," a brain specialist weighs in on how Damion’s behavior may affect his brain. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help? WATCH: Couple Says Son Is ‘Lazy’ And Spends Time Vaping – But He Says He’s Determined To Become Famous

  • Step forward, Prince Edward: the future Duke of Edinburgh's newfound role at the heart of the royals

    One of the inevitable results of Prince Philip’s sad death is a shake-up in the House of Windsor. And Prince Edward, who will in time become the Duke of Edinburgh, is bound to take on a more prominent role in supporting the Queen and, in time, her successor, Prince Charles. Prince Philip may not have been in the royal line of succession. But his importance to the monarchy was paramount – and his death leaves a huge gap to be filled. The title of Duke of Edinburgh has now been automatically inherited by Prince Charles. But, in a sign of the affection of the Queen and Prince Philip for their youngest son, it will be passed on to Prince Edward on the sad day of the Queen’s death. This was made clear by the Queen in 1999, when Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999 and was made Earl of Wessex. When Prince Charles becomes king, the title of Duke of Edinburgh will ‘merge in the Crown’, meaning the title no longer exists. But Charles III will bestow on his youngest brother a new ‘creation’ of the ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ – the fourth creation of the title since it was first bestowed in 1726. It makes perfect sense. Of Prince Philip’s four children, Prince Edward has always been most closely associated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, created by Prince Philip in 1956. Prince Philip funeral news and royal family updates

  • Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

    The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France. The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract on Friday.

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author