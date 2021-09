MarketWatch

As if a devastating global pandemic and its subsequent economic meltdown, a global reckoning on racism and police brutality, and a contentious U.S. election weren’t enough to cement 2020 as an especially grim 12 months, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released its Uniform Crime Report on Monday — and homicides increased 30% last year. The latest FBI data is notable not just because it’s the first time in four years that the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased over the previous year. The report counts 21,570 homicides last year — a tragic figure that still falls short of highs reported in the early 1990s, including almost 25,000 murders in 1991 alone.