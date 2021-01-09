FBI says no evidence of antifa involvement in Capitol riots despite GOP claims

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The FBI says there is no evidence of antifa involvement in the Trump riots at the Capitol Building.

Republican members of Congress and right-wing media outlets had baselessly claimed that anti-fascist activists were behind the involved in the violence.

“We have no indication of that, at this time,” said FBI Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono when asked whether antifa activists had disguised themselves as Trump supporters to frame them for the violence.

The false claims were made in the immediate aftermath of the riot by the likes of Sarah Palin and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz even pushed the conspiracy theory when the House continued to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

Mr Gaetz, a vocal supporter of the outgoing president, used his time to claim that antifa was “masquerading as Trump supporters.

Thousands of pro-Trump activists broke into the building, vandalised property and threatened lawmakers, who had to be protected by armed security.

The rioters managed to initially prevent the certification of the electoral college votes, but when the building was re-taken by law enforcement the House and Senate returned to confirm Joe Biden’s victory.

US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick was killed in the violence, one woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, and three others died of “medical emergencies” during the shameful events.

Mr Trump infamously initially refused to call in the National Guard and later released a video in which he told the rioters, “we love you.”

He later put out a second video a day later in which he finally condemned the violence but falsely claimed he “immediately” sent in the Guard.

Mr Trump’s supporters even “defecated’ inside the Capitol Building before tracking it around the offices of lawmakers.

The outgoing president’s rioters smeared “their extremist excrement around the building,” said sources in Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

