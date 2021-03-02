FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters
FBI Director Chris Wray says the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol was not organized by people posing as Trump supporters. (March 2)
FBI Director Chris Wray warned of the threat of racially motivated violent extremism while testifying before the Senate.
FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday debunked conspiracy theories promoted by right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying there was no evidence that leftist extremists disguised themselves as Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. In testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray also told lawmakers that the Federal Bureau of Investigation views the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6 as "domestic terrorism," and vowed to hold them accountable. Tuesday was Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack, a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory.
Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said a report from the bureau’s Norfolk field office warning of potential violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sent to Capitol Police and law enforcement partners before the attack.
The FBI director is declining to comment on the cause of the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and died the next day. FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday the agency is “not at a point” where it can disclose or confirm the cause of death. Wray was responding to a question by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley about how the officer died.
Chile plans to ramp up its purchase of vaccines from China's Sinovac and hopes to sign a deal shortly with Johnson & Johnson, the health minister said on Monday, as the South American nation moves to strengthen its widely lauded coronavirus vaccination campaign. Chile has jumped ahead of the rest of Latin America and many countries globally with its inoculation program. The country has already inoculated 3.35 million of its 19 million citizens against COVID-19, officials said on Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- For the first time since Hurricane Harvey submerged much of the state’s energy complex underwater, Texas is being forced to truck in gasoline from other states.The freeze strained the energy supply chain at nearly every point: crude and natural gas production was paralyzed due to power outages and a lack of winterization, refinery units tripped offline, gasoline stations lost power, and road conditions were too treacherous for tanker trucks to deliver fuel.Trucking in fuel is an extremely rare practice for Texas, which is home to the lion’s share of America’s oil, gasoline, diesel and petrochemical production. The last time Texas retailers brought gasoline across state lines was in 2017 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, said Paul Hardin, president of the Texas Food & Fuel Association. Almost 14% of gas stations in the state are still unable to sell fuel, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retail tracker GasBuddy, said in an email. The Pilot Flying J chain owned by Pilot Travel Centers LLC brought gasoline from Arizona and New Mexico to supply some of its 100 Texas stores. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc. also has trucked in gasoline for its 75 locations.The logistics crisis is rippling into the broader oil rally that is being driven by strengthening gasoline demand due to wide vaccine availability and federal stimulus checks. The temporary outage of so many refiners has driven the margins for turning crude into fuel to where they were right before the pandemic shut down the U.S. economy a year ago.Hardin said he expects that the number of stations selling fuel will be nearly back to normal by Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
FBI Director Chris Wray is set to face public questions about the January 6 attack on the Capitol for the first time on Tuesday. Kris Van Cleave reports on what his testimony could look like and the latest details on those rioters.
The case could affect thousands of National Guard members and reservists who have full-time jobs in state government.
The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.
Arik Gilbert was one of the top recruits in the nation last year.
A court hearing for 47 democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's national security law resumed Tuesday, following a marathon session that was adjourned well past midnight after one defendant appeared to collapse and was taken away in an ambulance. The court is weighing whether to grant bail to the activists, who were detained and charged Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyze Hong Kong's government. Less than half of the bail proceedings were heard on Monday when the court adjourned the session at about 2 a.m. The hearing resumed later Tuesday morning, although at least four defendants who were taken to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday were not present in the morning session.
Zimbabwe's Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned Monday after sexual misconduct allegations, a rare move by a public official in the southern African country.
The Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona in a key case that could make it harder to challenge a raft of other voting measures Republicans have proposed following last year's elections. All six conservative justices, appointed by Republican presidents, suggested they would throw out an appellate ruling that struck down the restrictions as racially discriminatory under the landmark Voting Rights Act. Less clear is what standard the court might set for how to prove discrimination under the law, first enacted in 1965.
A Porsche car owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week. Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test. "It was delivered new to 'El Diego', Diego Armando Maradona, and because of this provenance this car probably could be worth double or three times the value of a standard car," Gregory Tuytens, car specialist at auction house Bonhams, told Reuters at a storage facility in Belgium.
The Trump administration allegedly spent $10bn in hospital relief funds on Operation Warp Speed
Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats meet with reporters before the House voted to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Feb. 26, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteReconciliation – it’s a term federal budget experts would understand, but for the rest of us, it sounds like what you do with a family member you haven’t talked to in years. It’s also the process congressional Democrats plan to use to pass President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue and stimulus bill in the Senate. We asked Raymond Scheppach, who is a public policy scholar at the University of Virginia and a former deputy director at the Congressional Budget Office, to describe reconciliation and explain why its use now is causing such controversy. What is reconciliation, and how is it used in Congress? Reconciliation is a legislative process originally intended to reduce federal budget deficits. In 1974, lawmakers decided they had to deal with a recurring problem: If more money was spent than expected or revenues didn’t meet projections, the nation’s deficit grew. But lowering deficits is politically difficult; to do it, Congress needed to either increase revenues, cut spending or both. That usually meant reducing entitlements and other mandatory spending – like nutrition assistance for children – or increasing taxes. So legislators created this process called “reconciliation” that could be used to reconcile actual spending with Congress’ previously adopted spending targets. Here’s the key part that addressed the problems legislators faced when cutting spending or hiking taxes: Budget moves made under reconciliation could not be filibustered. Lawmakers believed this could ease the political difficulty associated with lowering deficits over the long term. An important point: Reconciliation could be used only to change taxes, mandatory spending like farm price supports and entitlements such as Social Security or Medicare. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with business leaders about his COVID-19 bill in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 9, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Does using reconciliation for the COVID-19 bill represent a hijacking of the original purpose of the process? It’s important to look back at the 1974 Act to determine the purpose of the reconciliation provision and how it has changed over time. A provision that was created in 1974 to reduce deficits is now being used to do the opposite: dramatically increase deficits. So contrary to reconciliation’s original purpose, it was used for the 2001, 2003 and 2017 tax cuts, which substantially increased deficits. Congress could do that because the restrictions on reconciliation’s use in the Senate have been reduced over time so that now major tax cuts or omnibus spending bills are allowed. It was also inappropriately used to pass modifications to the Affordable Care Act, which significantly increased spending even though it also raised revenues sufficient to offset the spending. Even though it was budget-neutral, it did not reduce the deficit. The $1.9 billion Biden COVID-19 bill would also be an inappropriate use relative to the original intent of the provision, as it would substantially increase the deficit. In 2001, the GOP used reconciliation to push George W. Bush’s tax cuts through Congress. Here, on June 7 of that year, Bush leans over after he dropped a pen as he signed his $1.35 trillion tax cut bill at the White House. AP Photo/Ron Edmonds How often has reconciliation been used? The reconciliation provision has been used by both parties more than 21 times since the 1980s. In some cases, such as the 1990 and 1993 Omnibus Reconciliation Acts, whose major purpose was to cut spending and increase revenues, each reduced the deficit by a little over $700 billion over five years. For President Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill, there are some clear advantages in using the reconciliation process. It would make consideration of the $1.9 trillion bill privileged, in legislative terms. This means that debate can be limited, but most importantly it can’t be filibustered in the Senate, as it requires only 51 rather than 60 votes to pass. As long as all 50 Democrats are willing to vote in favor, then the vice president, also a Democrat, can cast the deciding 51st vote. This process is much more important in the Senate as opposed to the House of Representatives, which has a rules committee that can limit debate and amendments. One fact sheet about reconciliation, produced by the House budget committee in 2020, says “Reconciliation is a tool – a special process – that makes legislation easier to pass in the Senate.” Are there other reasons legislators would want to use reconciliation? Because it requires only a simple majority vote, legislation can be passed relatively quickly under reconciliation’s rules rather than going through a time-consuming negotiation to come up with a bipartisan bill. Since most of the money in President Biden’s bill is for coping with COVID-19 and stabilizing a damaged economy, the administration believes timing is critical. The faster the bill can be enacted, the faster schools can fully reopen, vaccines can be administered and the unemployed will be able to find jobs. Is the COVID-19 stimulus bill the one time we’re likely to see reconciliation used this year? Under the rules, most years there can only be one reconciliation bill. But because it wasn’t used last year, Biden and the Democrats will be able to do two this year. This means that they would be able to use reconciliation for this $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill and then another reconciliation bill later in the year on climate change or infrastructure or any other major priority. There is no sacrificing other major Democratic priorities if reconciliation is used at this time, which is another political advantage – although using reconciliation to pass these policies would again violate the original intent of the process. Is using reconciliation – devised to avoid political battles – now another form of power politics, ramming legislation through rather than considering the minority’s views? The Senate often operates on historical precedents, and thus the longer-term questions are: What is the effect of using reconciliation on the Senate as an institution? How does it affect the rights of the minority and even democracy itself? Perhaps the most significant negative effect is that it has reduced the rights of the minority party to shape legislation, which often leads to more extreme policies. Participation by the minority party in making legislation often forces policy toward the middle of the political spectrum, where most Americans live. But what we are seeing more often now is that the minority party refuses to engage with the majority party on legislation. That can force the majority to go the route of reconciliation. Yet passing legislation through reconciliation, I believe, exacerbates voter frustration and weakens democracy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Debunking the myth of legislative gridlockWill the GOP let Congress send money to states and cities reeling from the pandemic? 4 essential reads on the economic crisis
Former HHS assistant secretary discusses the president's handling of the COVID crisis on 'FOX News Primetime'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is hopeful the United States will be able to share COVID-19 vaccines once his counterpart Joe Biden meets a goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days. Although a deal was not reached, Lopez Obrador said he and Biden agreed for teams from Mexico and the United States to study possibilities for sharing vaccines with Mexico. "The possibility is not closed," Lopez Obrador told a news conference a day after a virtual meeting with Biden, referring to his request for the United States to help offset shortfalls in Mexico's vaccine supply.
On Nov. 3, as U.S. citizens in the 50 states voted for their federal representatives, more than a million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico declared in no uncertain terms, in a nonbinding referendum, that they want equality and that they no longer consent to being subject to that same federal government without having a voice and a vote.