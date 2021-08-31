FBI says Texas shooter may have possible terror connection

A Texas man accused of shooting and killing his Lyft driver and opening fire inside a Dallas suburb police station Sunday is under FBI investigation for possible foreign terrorist connections.

Imran Ali Rasheed, 33, left a letter that suggests he "may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization," said Special Agent Matthew DeSarno, who is in charge of the FBI's Dallas office.

Rasheed ordered a car via the Lyft app and then shot the driver, Isabella Lewis, before going to the Plano community police station and opening fire inside its lobby, police said.

Rasheed was shot by officers inside the station and died of his wounds at a local hospital, Plano Police Department Chief Ed Drain said.

Between 2010 and 2013, Rasheed was the suspect of an FBI counterterrorism investigation, but the case was closed when agents believed he did not pose a current threat, DeSarno said.

Now the FBI's regional terrorism task force is looking into the murder of Lewis.

"Our condolences go out to Isabella's family, friends, and loved ones that are suffering right now. I can assure you that the full resources of the FBI are working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure justice is served," DeSarno said.

It is not yet clear why Rasheed went to the Plano Police Department, and no connection has been established between the alleged shooter and Lewis.

