New FBI search in Nelson County isn’t connected to prominent Kentucky cold cases

The FBI served a search warrant at a residence in Nelson County Friday, but it’s not connected to three long-unsolved cases that federal agents are investigating regarding the disappearance of a Kentucky mother, the death of her father and the death of a Bardstown police officer.

Federal agents executed a search warrant Friday at a home in Boston, a small town in Nelson County, the FBI confirmed. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on what they were looking for or the purposes of the search, but did confirm it had nothing to do with the deaths of Crystal Rogers or Tommy Ballard, Rogers’ father.

The search also wasn’t connected to the death of police officer Jason Ellis, the FBI confirmed.

Rogers has been missing since 2015. Last year agents searched a Bardstown subdivision and found several items of interest that were sent off to FBI’s forensic laboratory in Quantico, Va., but the agency hasn’t provided an update on the investigation since then.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received from the local community, especially the residents of the Woodlawn Springs subdivision,” the FBI stated at the time.

Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson on Nov. 19, 2016, according to the FBI. The death is being investigated as a homicide and is believed to be related to Rogers’ death. Ballard had been a fierce advocate for identifying who was responsible for his daughter’s disappearance.

Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed while cleaning debris out of the road shortly after finishing a shift in May 2013. His case is not related to Rogers and Ballard’s deaths.

An FBI spokesperson declined Monday to provide updates on those investigations.

All three death investigations remain unsolved.

