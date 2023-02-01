FBI search President Biden's home in Delaware

Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on 8 July, 2022.

The FBI is searching President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware as part of an investigation into classified documents, his lawyer says.

In a statement, Mr Biden's attorney said the search was "planned" with the president's "full support".

CBS has reported that the investigation relates to a wider probe into the handling of classified documents.

The FBI has not commented on the search. As it was consensual, no search warrant was sought.

Mr Biden's lawyer, Bob Bauer, said that the search was carried out "without advance public notice" in the interests of "operational security and integrity".

The search is the latest in a series carried out at various locations, following the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center - an officer space - in Washington DC in November. This was not made public at the time.

Additional documents were discovered at another of Mr Biden's homes in Wilmington, Delaware, in subsequent searches conducted in December and January.

The precise number of classified records recovered remains unclear - although at least a dozen were discovered during the January searches alone.

Mr Biden has said his team did "what they should have done" and are "co-operating fully and completely" with the investigation.

The announcement of the search comes one day after special counsel Robert Hur officially began his duties overseeing the probe into the documents.

After the initial batch of documents was discovered in November, attorneys for Mr Biden immediately notified the office of the White House counsel on 2 November. The files were handed over to the National Archives the following day.

Justice department officials were also immediately notified about the subsequent discoveries.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president described the documents discovered in November as "a small number" of documents.

