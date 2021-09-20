The FBI searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents as authorities declared the house a crime scene

Authorities, including the FBI, swarmed the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's family on September 20. WFLA

Authorities swarmed the home of Brian Laundrie's family and removed his parents from the residence.

Police also declared a crime scene at the home in North Port, Florida, reports said.

Laundrie remains missing and a body believed to be Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming on Sunday.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Authorities, including the FBI, swarmed the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's family on Monday and removed his parents from the residence, declaring the house a crime scene a day after a body believed to be Laundrie's girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found.

"The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," the FBI's Tampa office tweeted on Monday.

Police on Monday declared a crime scene at the North Port, Florida, home where Laundrie and Petito lived with his parents, Fox News reported.

As authorities cordoned off the area and placed yellow police tape at the scene moments before the FBI arrived, officers told people, "You're in a crime scene," the outlet reported.

About 15 FBI agents and North Port police officers raced into the home, WFLA-TV reported.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Reporters at the scene said they saw Laundrie's parents being led out of the home by authorities and placed in a van in the home's driveway as authorities searched the residence.

Laundrie remains missing after his parents told authorities on Friday that the 23-year-old left to go on a hike at the nearby Carlton Reserve earlier last week and never returned home.

Florida police said earlier on Monday that they have "exhausted all avenues" in searching the sprawling grounds of the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, and that authorities had no plans to conduct "a major search" there on Monday.

The latest development in the case came after authorities said on Sunday that they found a body at a campsite near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park believed to be Petito. An autopsy to confirm the identity of the remains is scheduled for Tuesday.

Story continues

The discovery of the human remains was made more than a week after the 22-year-old woman was reported missing by her family in New York.

Police named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's disappearance after the couple went on a cross-country road trip out West to national parks in a white converted camper van on July 2.

He returned home to Florida with the van and without Petito on September 1, police said.

Read the original article on Insider