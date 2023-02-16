FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden docs investigation

The FBI has conducted two searches in recent weeks at the University of Delaware as part of an ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s retention and handling of classified documents, according to two senior law enforcement officials familiar with the probe.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, the FBI seized.

The previously undisclosed searches at Biden's alma mater were first reported by CNN on Wednesday.

As with the previous searches of Biden's residences in Delaware and an office in Washington, D.C., that he used after the Obama administration, the president's lawyers arranged for the searches with the Justice Department and consented to all Justice Department demands for the searches, so no warrants were issued, the sources said.

The Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration is on the University of Delaware campus.

Biden had donated more than 1,850 boxes consisting of his senatorial papers to the university's library, according to its website, which says the records have not been formally open to public access since they arrived at the university in 2012.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com