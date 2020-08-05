The FBI searched YouTuber Jake Paul's California mansion after serving a federal search warrant

YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake Paul's Calabasas mansion was searched by the FBI on Wednesday, the agency said.

A representative for the FBI's Los Angeles division said that the warrant affidavit is sealed.

Paul, 23, has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and has come under fire for partying during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not his first brush with law enforcement.

In a statement to Buzzfeed News, a spokesperson for the FBI said the raid was in connection with investigations into a looting at an Arizona mall amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after videos showed him at the mall.

"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the spokesperson said in a statement. "This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation."

The news was first reported by TMZ. The outlet included photos of a law enforcement vehicle and multiple agents in camouflage fatigues approaching the Calabasas home. Overhead footage from ABC 7, a local ABC affiliate station, appeared to show law enforcement officers seizing several firearms from Paul's property.

A representative for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to Insider that their agents assisted by transporting seized firearms off the premises, but were otherwise not involved.

Richard Schonfeld, Paul's attorney, told TMZ that Paul was not at home at the time of the raid. "We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake's Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation," Schonfeld said, according to TMZ.

Paul, 23, has recently come under fire for flouting social-distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and even received criticism directly from Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub, who told a local Fox affiliate that she was "outraged" over a video of Paul throwing a huge party at his Calabasas mansion in July.

Paul, who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, has had past brushes with law enforcement officials. In May, he was charged with trespassing after videos appeared to show him at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall that was being looted. Paul denied that he partook in looting or vandalism in a May 31 tweet.

Paul's representatives did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

