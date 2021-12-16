FBI searches Fairborn home as part of investigation

Dec. 16—FBI agents searched a Fairborn house as part of an investigation Thursday morning.

Agents could be seen in the 100 block of Pat Lane this morning around 10 a.m. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed the agency was conducting law enforcement activity on Pat Lane as part of an ongoing investigation. No other details could be released.

The agents were outside a house that had a notice posted saying it was condemned. There was a table set up outside that had blank CDs and other evidence on it.

Just before 11 a.m., agents began to leave the scene. It is not clear if anyone has been taken into custody.

