FBI search of Mike Pence's Indiana home yields 1 more classified document

WASHINGTON – An FBI search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday yielded one additional document bearing classified markings, a Pence spokesperson said.

The five-hour, consensual search also resulted in the recovery of "six additional pages without classified markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel."

"The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter," Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Pence search followed the voluntary search of President Joe Biden’s former office in November; his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in December; and his Rehoboth Beach house; and the seizure of more than 100 classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the execution of a search warrant in August.

A handful of classified documents were found Jan. 16 at Pence’s home and placed in a secure safe until the FBI retrieved them, a Pence representative told the National Archives in a letter. Pence’s lawyer characterized the records as “a small number of bearing classified markings that were inadvertently transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration.”

The federal law enforcement action also comes a day after it was disclosed that the Justice Department's special counsel investigating Trump's role in the effort to block the certification of President Joe Biden's election issued a subpoena to the former vice president.

A person familiar with the law enforcement action said it was conducted with a member of Pence's legal team present, and authorities were provided unrestricted access to the home.

Pence and his wife were not present for the search having traveled to the West Coast to visit family, the source said.

The scope of the search not only included documents with classified markings and documents that may be classified without such markings, but also documents that might be governed by the Presidential Record Act.

