FBI searches home of Giuliani-connected lawyer in relation to Ukraine dealings, report says

Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
Members of the media gathered outside the apartment building where Rudy Giuliani lives on New York&#x002019;s Upper East Side (AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the media gathered outside the apartment building where Rudy Giuliani lives on New York's Upper East Side (AFP via Getty Images)

At the same time federal investigators executed search warrants at Rudy Giuliani’s New York properties, FBI agents also searched the Washington home of a lawyer close to the former mayor, according to a report.

Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and justice department official, was the subject of the second search The New York Times reports, citing people with knowledge of the warrant, which reportedly sought her phone.

Ms Toensing had dealings with several Ukrainians involved in the search for negative information on the Bidens prior to the 2020 election, according to the publication.

These include Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch currently under indictment in the US, who sought help from Mr Guiliani, the personal lawyer of former president Donald Trump.

Investigators showed up at Mr Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment and his nearby office in New York City at around 6am on Wednesday morning and seized several electronic devices.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer Bob Costello called the raid “totally unnecessary” and said it was only for “bad publicity” to “make him [Rudy] look like he’s some sort of criminal.” according to Fox News.

The search warrant suggests that federal authorities were further pursuing their investigation into whether Mr Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs in 2019 ahead of the 2020 election.

More follows...

