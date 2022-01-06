FBI searches home on Yandell Drive in Sunset Heights in ongoing investigation

FBI agents were searching a home in the historic Sunset Heights neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights and several federal agents could be seen outside a two-story brick home in the 900 block of West Yandell Drive.

FBI agents served a warrant at a home in the 900 block of West Yandell Drive in the El Paso's historic Sunset Heights neighborhood on Wednesday evening. The lights of neighboring Juarez are seen in the background.

An FBI spokeswoman would only say that agents were "conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity. As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be given at this time."

A reason for the FBI activity and whether anyone had been arrested had not been disclosed.

