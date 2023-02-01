2

FBI searches Joe Biden's Delaware beach house as part of classified documents investigation

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
The FBI was searching President Joe Biden's Delaware beach home Wednesday, as part of an ongoing inquiry into the handling of classified documents.

Biden attorney Bob Bauer confirmed the action, saying the Rehoboth Beach search was planned with "the president's full support and cooperation."

Citing the Justice Department's desire for "operational security and integrity," Bauer said there was no public notice of the action, which was consensual and did not require a warrant.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate," Bauer said.

Security personnel take up positions outside the road accessing US President Joe Bidens home in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 29, 2023.
The beach home marks the third known location the FBI has searched in connection with the discovery of unsecured classified documents related to Biden.

In November, agents searched a former Washington, D.C., office used by Biden after leaving the vice presidency, following the discovery of a first batch of documents by the president's lawyers.

Last month, the FBI conducted a day-long search of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, residence, recovering a small number of classified items, after lawyers found a second batch of records at the home.

The Rehoboth Beach action comes a day after a person familiar with the investigation confirmed that federal authorities had searched Biden's former Washington office.

It was not immediately clear whether any additional records were recovered during that search.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to examine Biden's handling of classified documents. In addition, the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability launched its own investigation.

Garland appointed a separate special counsel in November to investigate former President Donald Trump's retention of documents after leaving the White House.

While both cases involve the handling of sensitive government documents, the Trump inquiry also is examining Trump's alleged attempts to obstruct the government's repeated efforts to retrieve the records from his Florida estate.

This image, contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice and redacted in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8.
When those recovery efforts proved unsuccessful, the FBI obtained a search warrant and scoured Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8, when agents seized more than 100 additional classified documents among thousands of government records.

Since the disclosures involving Trump and Biden, unsecured classified documents also were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

A Pence representative alerted the National Archives earlier this month to a handful of records, which the FBI has retrieved.

Pence’s lawyer characterized the documents as “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration.” He said they were found Jan. 16 and placed in a secure safe until they could be returned to proper authorities.

