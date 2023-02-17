FBI searches Mike Pence office and finds no more classified documents

The FBI completed a search Friday at an office linked to Mike Pence, yielding no additional classified records, an adviser to the former vice president said.

The "unrestricted" search of Pence's Advancing American Freedom office lasted several hours did result in the recovery of one binder containing three previously redacted documents, Devin O'Malley said.

The documents contained in the binder are believed to be related to 2020 debate preparations, a person familiar with the matter said.

"The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter," O'Malley said.

They often cost millions and last years. The U.S. now has three of them.

Pence to challenge subpoena: Former Vice President Mike Pence expected to challenge DOJ special counsel subpoena

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence step onto a stage as a small crowd cheers on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Columbus Municipal Airport in Columbus, Indiana.

The law enforcement action, described as consensual and similar in scope to the recent searches of at least four locations related to President Joe Biden, comes a week after authorities searched Pence's Indiana home where one document bearing classified markings was recovered.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Classified documents seem to be everywhere. Whose home had more: Pence, Biden or Trump's?

In a separate matter, Pence said earlier this week that he would challenge a subpoena from a Justice Department special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Calling the Justice action "unprecedented and unconstitutional," Pence argued that his dual role at the time as vice president and president of the Senate shields him from the summons.

Pence cited the Constitution’s “speech or debate clause,” which protects members of Congress from law enforcement scrutiny over their speech and debate in the chamber. The clause says they “shall not be questioned in any other place.”

Mike Pence - dig deeper

Contributing: Brianne Pfannenstiel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Pence office FBI search: No additional classified documents found