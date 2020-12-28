FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion
The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.
President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said Romania would donate 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova, offered as a gesture of solidarity following the election of the pro-Western President Maia Sandu. A former World Bank economist, Sandu defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in last month's presidential election, promising to fight endemic corruption and putting Moldova's relations with the European Union back on track.
Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop
The Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday after conducting an internal investigation.
In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.
A federal judge on Monday ordered two Georgia counties to reverse a decision removing thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the Senate.
Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.
The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing 2021 might just be incredible Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs
A woman falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a NYC hotel.
The man who blew himself up in the Nashville car-bombing on Christmas day told a neighbour the world would ‘never forget me’ in the days before the attack. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, devastated a block of the city in Tennessee and injured three people when his mobile home exploded in the early hours of December 25th. When a neighbour asked him ‘if Santa is going to bring you anything good for Christmas?’, Warner replied ‘Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” the Associated Press reported. Rick Laude, the neighbour, said Warner was ‘just quiet’ and ‘nothing about him raised any red flags’ Warner left behind clues that suggest he planned the bombing and intended to kill himself but a clear motive remains elusive.
Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.
MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.
F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.
Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Live updates from the White House and beyond
A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.
In pushing a transition away from fossil fuels, President-elect Joe Biden emphasizes the threat of a rising China, arguing that an American shift to electric vehicles ought to be homegrown rather than dependent on a rival across the Pacific. From Biden’s campaign website, one would believe that the market for electric vehicles is of as much geopolitical import as the Cold War space race. Biden’s energy plan claims that “China is on track to command more than four times the global market share compared to the U.S. in electric vehicle production” and that the outgoing U.S. president has “allowed China to race ahead.”But if Beijing does have a stranglehold on electric-vehicle production, it is not tipping its hand. In September, China EV 100, a Chinese EV industry think tank, warned that China is at risk of foreign dependence in the EV supply chain.For example, in the production of semiconductor-based components necessary for EVs, only one Chinese company ranks in the global top 20, according to China EV 100 vice president Zhang Yongwei, with less than 5 percent of automotive chips being made in the country. Semiconductor-based EV components represent 35 percent of vehicle-manufacturing costs, and by 2030 they could represent half of the manufacturing cost as other components become more affordable.Increasingly, the EV supply chain involves other Asian countries; namely, Japan and Korea. Japanese and Korean companies are at the forefront of battery technology, quickly gaining ground on Chinese firms in the rapidly developing field. According to research by Anna Holzmann of the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), seven of the top ten battery manufacturers (based on lithium-ion battery shipments) were Chinese in 2017. Yet by 2019, Japanese and Korean firms, led by Panasonic and LG Chem, comprised half of the top ten. And in a culmination of this shift, MERICS reports, LG Chem unseated China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) as the top global supplier in the first half of 2020. One explanation for LG Chem’s ascent in the rankings is Beijing’s 2019 policy shift to allow Japanese and Korean batteries back into China in order to meet the country’s gargantuan demand.The production of batteries is, of course, resource intensive, dependent on cobalt and lithium. While China indeed has a commanding position in the production and processing of the two elements, cobalt can be swapped for alternatives such as nickel, and lithium itself is not particularly difficult to extract.Though any Elon Musk announcement ought to be taken with a grain of salt, at Tesla’s September “Battery Day” event, he told investors that the company is developing a zero-cobalt battery line that will increase performance and reduce costs. He added that an explosion of lithium production is on the horizon, perhaps by Tesla itself using clay in the American southwest. Even if Musk’s claims fall short, new lithium-production techniques are emerging from nodes of innovation across the globe each year. Just as the production of shale oil marginalized OPEC, market pressure is likely to render moot China’s ore advantage, without any intervention from Washington.Biden’s plan for an American EV industry overlooks these nuances. Rather than sound geopolitics, his gambit reflects political pandering to U.S. regions that feel diminished by globalization. The Biden campaign’s Made in America plan refers to China 24 times by name; it makes nary a mention of Japan or Korea. The plan flirts with voters’ base instincts and neglects the value that Americans reap through the embrace of global comparative advantages. If American firms are to elevate their EV profiles, it should be because they’ve made market-appropriate decisions — as Tesla has shown is possible.Biden’s plan to “use all the levers of the federal government” to expedite EV reshoring is more than just unnecessary, it’s unwise. Backing for a domestic EV industry will be more likely to fund those with a knack for political angling than those with a knack for innovating. Consider past government supports for companies and projects promising to expedite an energy transition, including Fisker, Solyndra, Ivanpah, and Crescent Dunes.The alternative to a Made in America EV industry is not to place the U.S. at the mercy of China, as Biden intimates, but to integrate the U.S. into positive-sum value propositions, such as the arrangement by which Panasonic has partnered with Tesla at the company’s Nevada Gigafactory. Biden acts as if Chinese Community Party apparatchiks would hold the United States’ proverbial keys without a Washington-sponsored, domestic-exclusive EV production process, but firms such as Panasonic and LG Chem are trustworthy partners in similarly open societies.Both Biden’s assumptions about EV-component suppliers and his expectation that American companies will supplant them are out of keeping with reality. “Other countries should be buying the next generation of battery technology and electric vehicles manufactured by American workers,” Biden’s website states. But the firms from which America currently buys some of these products have a wealth of institutional knowledge that cannot be replicated stateside at the drop of a politician’s edict.Rather than playing China’s mercantilist game on electric vehicles, Joe Biden should heed the deficiencies of state sponsorship and embrace the economic value that flows from reliable trans-Pacific trade.
The European Medicines Authority (EMA) will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdog's Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. "They have not even filed an application with us yet", Wathion said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad published on Tuesday. The EMA could not be reached for comment.
Teams from Northrop Grumman and Raytheon will take their Stryker vehicle prototype to Fort Sill, Oklahoma this spring.