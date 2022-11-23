FBI searches suspect's home after Walmart shooting
FBI searches home of suspect in Walmart shooting that left six people dead. (AP Video by Nathan Ellgren) (Nov. 23)
FBI searches home of suspect in Walmart shooting that left six people dead. (AP Video by Nathan Ellgren) (Nov. 23)
Phoenix Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan.
The Hinton Police Department in West Virginia had to relocate after a sinkhole opened up under its building in June. It's kept growing.
Our reporters assembled evidence and expert interviews to address false claims about ballot boxes, mail-in voting, vote counting and more.
Who was that playing and singing at Elton John’s piano for the legend’s farewell concert at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night?
Here's the latest for Wednesday November 23rd: Mass shooting in Virginia Walmart; Oklahoma marijuana farm deaths suspect arrested; Two explosions in Jerusalem; Colorado Springs victims remembered.
Eleanor Matsuura was nearing the end of her pregnancy when "TWD" was wrapping up filming for its final, 11th season.
Computer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday the company has plans to reduce its workforce by 4,000 to 6,000 employees by the end of fiscal 2025. The company employs over 50,000.
The wedding was closed to the news media, frustrating reporters whose complaints grew louder when Vogue's exclusive pre-wedding coverage posted online.
We live in a time when mass shootings and even the killing of children is something we expect to happen. And simply take in stride.
Staffers said the January 6 committee's report was focusing too much on Trump and ignoring police and intel failings, The Washington Post reported.
It’s been over a week since four students were found dead in a house in Moscow, and authorities still don’t have a suspect.
Canadian inflation remains high and broad based and more interest-rate increases will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month to fight inflation, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.
The young adults initially pay $100 per month for a tiny home that includes a living space, kitchen and bathroom.
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items.
When Emily Lieberman heard the gunshots, her first instinct was to grab her then-5-year-old daughter. She and 13 members of her extended family were attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, just as they do every year. But this time, in seconds, the lively summer celebration had unraveled into a scene of terror, as the distinct popping sounds of gunfire rang through the street. ...
At "Black Panther" we celebrated more than 200 Detroit students who each had a GPA of 3.5 or higher and did not miss a day of school.
Investigators say a man shot one of the homeowners and a female guest.
A Maitland police officer is off the job after he was repeatedly caught sleeping while on duty.
It’s tough for pups to find forever homes. It’s even harder when you’re a dog with, well, certain personality traits that require someone…um…very special to adopt you. But as many have discovered in the digital age, honesty is the best policy when it comes to adoption posts. So it went for one North Carolina animal […] The post Rescue Dog Goes Viral After Shelter Jokingly Begs ‘Someone Adopt This Hot Mess’ appeared first on DogTime.
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire on 20th birthday