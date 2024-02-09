FBI searching for 3 Ga. fugitives wanted in connection to methamphetamine conspiracy

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta regional office says they’re looking for information about three federal fugitives wanted related to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the FBI, the three are from the Macon area and were among 15 defendants charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Since the three fugitives’ locations are unknown, the FBI is asking for help finding Erin Marie Jones, Fred Lee Roberts aka “Mr. Friendly” and Mitchell Centell Robinson aka “C” or “McDoc.”

The three fugitives are described as:

Jones - 44 years old, approximately 5′6″ and 130 pounds

Roberts - 64 years old, approximately 6′0″ and 200 pounds

Robinson - 52 years old, approximately 6′0″ and 176 pounds

Anyone who can provide information about the three’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330 or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online to federal agents.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the subjects, the FBI said.

