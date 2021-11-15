FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

The FBI released this photo of a man suspected of robbing an Ardmore bank on Friday afternoon. The suspect has tattoos and both arms including the word "Texaas" on his forearm.

The FBI has released photos of a man suspected of robbing an Ardmore bank Friday afternoon. The robbery took place at American Nation Bank at approximately 3:16 p.m., and the thief fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after handing the teller a demand note.

The suspect is described as a white male who stands approximately 5'6" to 5'7.". While at the bank he wore a long red wig and a red mask that obscured half of his face. He is believed to have fled in a red pickup with a toolbox in the bed.

After leaving the bank, the suspect is believed to have taken off the wig and was later observed in a white T-shirt and green baseball cap at a nearby convenience store. The FBI has released security camera footage from the store, and the suspect is shown to have prominent tattoos on both arms, including the word "Texas" on his left forearm.

Anyone with any information about the suspect's identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 221-2515. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

