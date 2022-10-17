The FBI is searching a Bardstown farm in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers

The FBI is conducting a search at a Kentucky farm in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, according to spokesman Tim Beam.

The farm is at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane in Bardstown, the city where Rogers was reported missing in 2015. The FBI took over the case in 2020 and has searched multiple sites owned by and related to Brooks Houck — Rogers' boyfriend when she went missing and father of her youngest child. He was named a suspect in the case in 2017.

The farm agents are searching sits on about 30 acres of land, according to Nelson County's appraisal district. It is owned by Houck's mother.

#BREAKING: FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane, Bardstown, KY in relation to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/CITH0yeQ8i — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 17, 2022

Rogers, who was 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned on Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse still inside.

Related:HLN airs docu-series investigation on missing Kentucky mom Crystal Rogers. How to watch

When the FBI took over the case, it brought in more than 150 agents and has used support from other agencies including the IRS, a K-9 unit and an underwater dive team that's been searching lakes and ponds at the Houck family farm.

The FBI is asking that anyone with information regarding Rogers' disappearance to submit tips at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call 502-263-6000.

More:Missing woman's body recovered near Big Four Bridge

More:Courier Journal to debut 'Between the Lines,' investigating why Kentucky kids can't read

Reach reporter Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@courier-journal.com and follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Crystal Rogers case: FBI searches Bardstown KY farm for missing woman