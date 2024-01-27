FBI searching for Boulder bank robbery suspect

Jan. 26—The FBI is searching for a man who reportedly robbed the Boulder branch of Wells Fargo Bank along with other Front Range locations this week.

According to a post on X from FBI Denver, around 4:55 p.m., the suspect provided a demand note from a day planner or folder at the Wells Fargo location at 1960 28th St. while verbally demanding money, then fled from the bank on foot.

The man is also suspected of robbing banks in Denver, Thornton and Greenwood Village using similar methods.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, between 5'6" and 5'8" tall, medium build with a brown hair cut in a "fade hairstyle" and a stud earring.

Anyone who can identify the suspect could be compensated up to $2,000, according to the post. Tips can be anonymous.

The FBI requests that if anyone recognizes the suspect to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for the reward, individuals must call the tip line.