FBI searching for child rape suspect who could be in metro Atlanta

The FBI is searching for a New York man being accused of raping a young girl, and they say he could be in metro Atlanta.

Jesus Torres, 31, of Goshen, New York, is wanted by New York State Police and an FBI New York task force.

Police issued warrants for Torres in Orange County, New York for rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child earlier this month, but he has not been arrested.

He also has an additional warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

FBI agents say Torres has family in Atlanta and could have made his way to the area.

Torres is described as being five feet, nine inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Torres’ arrest.

Anyone who knows where he may be should contact investigators at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

