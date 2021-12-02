FBI searching in Columbia for man wanted on drug and gun charges

The FBI is asking for help in its search for a wanted man who could be in the Columbia area.

A federal warrant has been issued for Levester Tyyon Woods. The 36-year-old South Carolina native is wanted for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the FBI said.

The man, nicknamed “Drip,” “Main,” and “Lil One,” is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, aiding and abetting, in addition to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the FBI.

Woods, a Florence resident, was charged with conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Woods faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney said.

The conspiracy began around 2015, and continued until Woods was indicted on Oct. 26, the FBI said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Woods was one of nine members of a street gang named in the indictment who distributed drugs in the Florence area. The gang members often used firearms and violence to conduct their illegal activity and further their criminal enterprise, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI described Woods as a 5-foot-10, 210-pound man with brown eyes and black hair.

Woods has ties to South Carolina and Georgia, according to the FBI. But there was no specific information about why the FBI believes Woods could be in the Midlands.

Anyone who sees Woods should take caution, according to the FBI. Those with information about Woods, or his whereabouts, are asked to call the FBI’s Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200, or submit an online tip at http://tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.