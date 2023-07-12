FBI searching Pflugerville field in connection to 'serial killer' Raul Meza

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching a field in Pflugerville in a matter related to the investigation into Raul Meza Jr., who police describe as a serial killer.

The FBI and the Austin and Pflugerville police departments are at the field off of FM 1825, officials said. The FBI is the lead agency in the search and is asking for residents to stay clear of the area, Pflugerville officials said.

Raul Meza

Raul Meza confessed to killing man in Pflugerville, woman in Austin

Meza was arrested in May after police said he called police and confessed to killing a man in Pflugerville that month and a woman in Austin in 2019.

Police said Meza, who received a 30-year sentence for killing a girl in Austin in 1982, is a serial killer who might be involved in as many as 10 other homicides.

Dig deeper: Who is convicted murderer Raul Meza Jr.? Here's what we know

Meza has been charged in the death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga in Pflugerville and in the death of Austin resident Gloria Lofton, 66, who was killed in May 2019.

Meza was convicted of murder in the sexual assault and strangling of 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982 in Austin. He later received another four-year sentence for having a weapon in prison.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Raul Meza case: FBI searching Pflugerville field tie to 'serial killer'