FBI Seattle release wanted poster for alleged major drug trafficker

The Seattle office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a wanted poster for an alleged major drug trafficker Thursday.

Jeffrey Joseph Branham, 34, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the trafficking of drugs, including fentanyl, in the Seattle area.

On May 10, with assistance from the Seattle Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Seattle arrested 10 people who were trafficking drugs in the area.

On June 14, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Branham, charging him with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

Branham is a white man described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has tattoos on his chest, neck, both arms, and both hands. He has ties to Seattle, Kent, Federal Way and Olympia.

Branham should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact FBI Seattle at 206-622-0460 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.