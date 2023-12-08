FBI seeking further information regarding disappearance, possible death of Cynthia Acevedo

The FBI is seeking further information regarding the disappearance of Cynthia Acevedo, 44, who has been missing since 2019.

According to the FBI's press release, Acevedo is believed to be last seen on or about Aug. 15, 2019, walking near Laveen.

On August 31, Acevedo's mother reported her missing to the Gila River Police Department, as she had not been heard from for approximately two weeks, which was considered unusual. Investigators find the circumstances surrounding Acevedo's disappearance and potential death to be suspicious.

The FBI is providing a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the indictment, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance and potential death of Acevedo, as stated in the news release.

Acevedo, as described in the news release, is a Native American woman standing at 5 feet 4 inches. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her left cheek.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Acevedo's disappearance to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

