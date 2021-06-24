FBI seeking man in Lexington after reported exchange of gunfire with law enforcement

1 / 2

FBI seeking man in Lexington after reported exchange of gunfire with law enforcement

Jeremy Chisenhall, Morgan Eads
·1 min read

The FBI is seeking a fugitive after exchanging gunfire with him in Lexington, the agency announced Thursday afternoon.

FBI agents were in the process of trying to apprehend Antonio “Tony” Cotton on a fugitive warrant in Lexington when the officials exchanged gunfire with Cotton, according to the FBI. Cotton fled the scene.

Meanwhile, police have taped off a portion of Gatehouse Place where an abandoned car is sitting with shattered windows.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two developments are related.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 502-263-6000.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories