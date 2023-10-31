FBI seeking man wanted for July murder, attempted murder in Hagerstown

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who Hagerstown Police say shot two people, killing one of them, in July in the city.

Brian Christopher Francis, 41, is wanted on charges of first- and second-degree and attempted first- and second-degree murder and a host of other charges in connection with the July 30 shooting on Brinker Drive.

Francis should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

He was born in Jamaica but is a United States citizen, according to a release from the FBI's Baltimore Field Office. He has ties to Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pa.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Tampa, Fla.

He is described as a Black male, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, 170 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his face, according to the FBI. He also uses the aliases "Fox" and "Silk."

What charges does Brian Francis face?

Francis was charged Aug. 2 in Washington County District Court with 13 counts, including the murder and attempted murder charges, firearm use/felonious violent crime, handgun on person and loaded handgun on person.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Aug. 11 by the U.S District Court of Maryland in Baltimore after Francis was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

What incident is Francis wanted for?

Police responded to the 1000 block of Brinker Drive around 3:08 p.m. July 30 for a report of a double shooting, according to a news release Hagerstown Police issued at that time.

Both victims had been shot in an apartment, according to the FBI release.

A man died from a gunshot wound and a female was struck multiple times and survived, according to Hagerstown Police. The woman had been in life-threatening condition the following day at Meritus Medical Center east of the city, police said at the time.

The names of the victims were not released, and the woman's condition was not immediately known. Francis' case is not listed on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search online. Hagerstown Police were unable to provide more details Tuesday afternoon.

Brinker Drive is south of East Wilson Boulevard and west of Frederick Street in the city's South End.

What to do if you know where Francis is

Anyone with details on Francis' whereabouts is asked to call the Baltimore FBI Field Office at 410-265-8080, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

