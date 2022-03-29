FBI seeks help in finding alleged Española bank robber

Mar. 29—The FBI and the Española Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing an Española bank Monday afternoon — the second time this month he struck the WaFd Bank branch on North Riverside Drive.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in a news release the robbery occurred around 1:25 p.m.

"The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money from the bank," Fisher wrote in the statement. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled. He is suspected of robbing the same bank branch March 2.

Fisher described the suspect as a thin man in his 20s with brown eyes who stands about 5-foot-9. He was wearing an orange-and-black hoodie, a blue surgical mask and white shoes.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years, the news release said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.