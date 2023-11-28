FBI seeks help on man wanted for attempted and successful Michigan Avenue bank robbery

The FBI is offering $1,000 in reward money for information on a man suspected in three separate bank robbery attempts in the Loop since September, only one being successful.

Officials said in a news release that the man has attempted bank robberies every three to four weeks and that he may make another attempt shortly.

According to the FBI, the man tried to rob a Citibank branch located at 100 S. Michigan Ave. on Sept. 19. On Oct. 11, he tried to rob a different Citibank branch located at 180 N. Michigan Ave and successfully executed a robbery at the same branch on Nov. 7. Officials said the man displayed a handgun during previous theft attempts.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a black and gray goatee. Authorities said during the most recent robbery, the man wore a “Michigan” zip-up jacket under a red hooded jacket with black pants, a blue beanie and black and white Nike sneakers. Officials estimate him to be in his 40s.

Members of the public may contact FBI’s Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov to pass information along to authorities.