FBI seeks info after missing Navajo woman's remains found over 2 years after disappearance

Officials announced that the FBI found a Navajo woman's remains in November 2021 after she went missing two years ago.

Jamie Yazzie, 34, went missing in June 2019 and was last seen in Pinon within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found last November on the Hopi Reservation, officials said.

The Navajo Police Department extends their "sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and community who have been impacted by this loss," they said in a Facebook post.

“We continue to pray for the family and friends of Jamie. With the recent development, we are hopeful that we are a step closer to proving closure for the family so they can continue to heal,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Navajo Police Criminal Investigations Director Michael Henderson and Nez met with Yazzie's family and loved ones in February to provide answers to their questions about the recent discovery.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for the death or disappearance of Yazzie.

Yazzie was a nursing assistant and sometimes went by the name Jamie Montoya, according to the FBI.

Officials did not say where on the Hopi Reservation her body was found, but Pinon is near the eastern edge of the Hopi Reservation.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Office of the FBI at (623) 466-1999, the Chinle Police Department at (928) 674-2111, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

