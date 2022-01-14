FBI seeks witnesses in homicide of Rhode Island man killed along Blue Ridge Parkway

Police continue to investigate a homicide along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina after a man was found dead in October. Now, the FBI and the National Park Service are asking the public for help.

Investigators are seeking witnesses in order to piece together a timeline of events that may help them solve the homicide of Josue Calderon, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, officials found the33-year-old Rhode Island man’s body lying along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina on Oct. 9. Calderon’s body was found below the Yadkin Valley Overlook in Watauga County, McClatchy News previously reported.

While the FBI hasn’t released information about the manner of Calderon’s death in their request for witnesses, investigators have been quoted saying he was “stabbed to death,” McClatchy News reported.

Family members said he did not own a vehicle, McClatchy News reported.

FBI Charlotte, National Park Service Seek Witnesses in Homicide Investigation: FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are seeking information in the death of Josue Calderon, of Rhode Island, who was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Roc... https://t.co/yP9Lfe2Hmo — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 13, 2022

Calderon was traveling with two other men, FBI agents discovered, and have asked the public if anyone has seen the two men who were with him or the vehicle that Calderon was traveling in.

The three men were traveling in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox with a Florida license plate KBY E67, the FBI said.

“The FBI and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are asking the public to contact us if they saw the men or the Chevy SUV on October 6, 2021, or October 7, 2021, traveling between Raleigh and Blowing Rock,” the FBI posted online.

According to Calderon’s obituary, he lived in Providence and was a father to a daughter and son. “Josue loved to draw and spend time with his family and friends,” it said in his obituary. “He also had a passion for motorcycles. He was known for his kindness and infectious smile and kind heart.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009. Tipsters can also contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

