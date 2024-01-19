FBI sees startling 20% increase in sextortion reports in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte field office is making a push to warn people about a scheme that can take more than money.

It’s called “sextortion,” and in the last year, agents have seen a 20 percent increase in reports in North Carolina. It’s when a criminal pretends to be the opposite sex of the victim, coercing them to share sexually themed photos of themselves only to turn around and use them for blackmail.

“They’re spending all day every day looking online, looking at a child’s profile trying to see what information they can gain from that profile, even looking to see who their friends are,” said Shelley Lynch, public affairs officer at FBI Charlotte Division.

Kids and adults in every corner of North Carolina have fallen victim to sextortion criminals pretending to be their friend from the other side of the globe. It happened to a Salt Lake City teenager who almost took his life.

“Aggressive,” a mother who asked not to be identified described. “She had sent him pictures of his school’s social media account, a number of his friends social media account, my social media accounts,” she continued. “He was actively thinking about committing suicide.”

The predators, who are after money, oftentimes find their victims in the gaming world where the communication lines are wide open.

“Typically, in these games, the default setting is that you have a public profile, so you’re literally open to anybody can find you anywhere around the world,” explained Stefan Hall, chair of the Department of Gaming Design at High Point University.

Now, with explosion of artificial intelligence, the crooks don’t need to coerce a teen to send sexual pictures; they can make it up.

“They’ve taken a picture that the child has posted online and then they manipulate that photo to look and appear as if it is a sexually themed image,” Lynch said, “and then they still threaten that child and demand that payment or they’re going to release it.”

Sextortion can cause financial damage, but the permanent trauma can be even more frightening. In Michigan, a 17-year-old boy took his own life after falling victim to a sexual extortion ring. The FBI charged and extradited two people from Nigeria to face prosecution.

The FBI says another scary factor is how many people probably are not reporting sextortion to the FBI when it happens to them.

