FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Newly unsealed court documents revealed that 18 devices were seized by federal prosecutors during the raid of Rudy Giuliani’s home and office.

The devices belonged to Mr Giuliani and "certain employees", while another device was sized in a raid of lawyer Victoria Toensing’s apartment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also seized email and iCloud data from Mr Giuliani and Ms Toensing in 2019 under a "covert warrant".

While the time frame of the records covered by the warrants was redacted, Bloomberg previously reported it spanned an 18-month period from May 2018.

Details of the raid were made public when the previously redacted letter to US District Judge Paul Oetken was unsealed on Thursday.

Attorneys argued in a court filing last week that prosecutors could not review the materials seized during the April raid until the defence received more information on Mr Giuliani’s iCloud records seized in November 2019.

Robert Costello wrote that much of the information is covered by attorney-client privilege, saying prosecutors were treating Mr Giuliani like a terrorist or head of a drug cartel.

“Given the complexity of Mr Giuliani’s personal and professional relationships and the related communications, it is a near-impossible task to accurately list all individuals with whom Mr Giuliani had a privileged relationship or communications,” Mr Costello wrote.

Prosecutors have asked the court for a "special master" to comb through the data, saying that the appointment would "promote the perception of fairness" to a greater degree than if it was done by a government team.

Investigators are examining the former mayor’s dealings in Ukraine while working for former president Donald Trump.

They are attempting to establish whether he violated federal law preventing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries without registering with the US.

While focused on Mr Giuliani’s Ukraine activities, Politico reported on Tuesday, investigators have also been looking into his Romania connections.

Newsweek reported that the April raid on a Manhattan apartment and office may have been triggered by a voicemail Mr Giuliani left with attorney Joseph Bondy, in which he reportedly said to call back on "the soon to be gotten rid of number".

The newly-unsealed documents on Thursday did not break down how many of the 18 devices belonged to Mr Giuliani versus those belong to various members of his staff.

But it is likely none belonged to Hunter Biden. Mr Giuliani previously told Fox News that during the raid he offered federal agents hard drives containing data from the laptop of Joe Biden’s son.

"At the end of the search, when they had taken about, I would say, seven or eight electronic items of mine ... they weren’t taking the three hard drives, which of course, are electronic devices. They just mimic the computer. I said, ‘Well, don’t you want these?’ And they said, ‘What are they?’ I said, ‘Those are Hunter Biden’s hard drives.’ And they said ‘no, no, no’," he told Fox host Tucker Carlson.

"The search warrant is on one single failure to file for representing a Ukrainian national or official that I never represented," he added. "I never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government. I’ve declined it several times. I’ve had contracts in countries like Ukraine. In the contract is a clause that says I will not engage in lobbying or foreign representation. I don’t do it because I felt it would be too compromising."

Mr Giuliani had been in Ukraine to try to find damning information about Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of an energy company called Burisma. Mr Trump was impeached in 2019 for trying to blackmail the Ukrainian president into finding dirt on the younger Mr Biden in return for arms sales to protect his country from Russian-backed rebels, as well as a White House visit.

Read More

Rudy Giuliani’s son mocked over claim he’s been in politics for five decades, even though he’s only 35

Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • U.S. Commerce chief holding meetings on chips shortage -- sources

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was holding a pair of meetings Thursday with senior U.S. auto industry leaders and other industry executives on a semiconductor shortage that has cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said. The meetings - which are taking place at two separate times Thursday to accommodate schedules - include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said.

  • Michael Cohen mocks Trump in photoshopped jail post: ‘The troubles for Donald Trump will keep on coming’

    “Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions,” Cohen says

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • ‘Master Artist and Storyteller’: ‘Berserk’ Creator Kentaro Miura Passes Away at 54

    "Berserk" manga creator Kentaro Miura passed away at the age of 54 on May 6 after inspiring many fictional works for years. What happened: Miura passed away due to an acute aortic dissection, according to a statement by Young Animal Comics' editorial department, reported CNET. "Berserk," one of the most popular and longest-running mangas, is a dark fantasy series following Guts, a mercenary on his journey for revenge.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.

  • Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia

    The Duke of Cambridge has said it brought him “indescribable sadness” that Martin Bashir’s BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, had “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life. Prince William blamed the "failures" of BBC bosses for the harm done to his mother, after a landmark inquiry concluded that Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the 1995 Panorama interview with the princess. After a six-month inquiry, Lord Dyson, a former master of the Rolls, also accused the BBC of effectively covering up Bashir's wrong-doing.

  • CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

    The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation. The revelation comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three current and former journalists. CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

    CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal. The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says. Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay." CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined. "It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward." CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWe don't need a Jan. 6 commissionWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • A judge just approved Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's requests to go on a trip to Mexico with their family

    Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are still on supervised release as part of their sentences in the college admissions scandal.

  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

    The world's largest truck and bus maker is charting an ambitious zero-emission future and says it's not that far off - despite higher costs and the current lack of support infrastructure. Daimler AG's truck division says it plans to shift most of its vehicle development resources to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and predicts that battery and hydrogen-powered trucks could be competitive with diesels on cost later this decade. Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum on Thursday underlined the company's big plans for hydrogen, even though the technology is not as close to practical use as batteries and vehicle costs remain high.

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I wish tourists would stop wasting money on.

    Visiting Disney World isn't cheap, but added costs like parking and fancy resorts aren't necessary, according to a former employee and avid fan.

  • Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza truce after Egyptian mediation

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israel's security cabinet said it had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by mediator Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. The development came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation, and amid mediation bids by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

  • Mariska Hargitay reveals she suffered serious leg injuries and tells fans 'listen to your body'

    "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately," the "Law and Order: SVU" star wrote in the caption of her post.