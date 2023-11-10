FBI seized Mayor Adams' phones, iPad in campaign fundraising investigation

NEW YORK -- FBI agents seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams' iPhones and iPad in what appears to be part of a corruption investigation into campaign fundraising.

Adams' campaign confirmed his electronic devices were taken by FBI agents on Monday night.

"After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators. The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter," said Adams' campaign attorney Boyd Johnson. "On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI's request and provided them with electronic devices. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation."

"As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation-and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide." Adams said in his own statement Friday.

On Wednesday, at his weekly meeting with reporters, Adams faced questions mostly about the stunning FBI raid on the home of his chief campaign fundraiser Briana Suggs. The mayor did not reveal that he had been approached by FBI agents who confiscated his electronic devices two days earlier.

Sources told CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer the information Adams' lawyers turned over to investigators did not involve Suggs, but someone else in the mayor's circle. The sources refused to characterize the person. It was unclear if it involved a campaign official or someone in the administration.

This is breaking news. Check for updates.

Abortion-rights advocates see victories ahead of Republican debate

Candidates clash at third Republican debate in Miami

SZA leads Grammy nominations, up for "Album of the Year" with Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Janelle Monáe